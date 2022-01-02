LSV Asset Management Sells 10,713 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $433.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

