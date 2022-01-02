LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 97.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.