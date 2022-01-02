Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNEGY shares. Pareto Securities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNEGY opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3538 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.