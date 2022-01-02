MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 6,954 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $551,869.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $593,360.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00.

MTSI stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

