Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.86 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

