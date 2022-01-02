Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in VMware by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

VMW opened at $115.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.