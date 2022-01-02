Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $66,841,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $20,160,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 336.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 470,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $13,070,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

