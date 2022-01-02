Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $50,746,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE O opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

