Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 79 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

