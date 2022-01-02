MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives $6.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.37 on Thursday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

