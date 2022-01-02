Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.07 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

