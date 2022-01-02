Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 7,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 706,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

MKFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Company Profile (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

