Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0647 on Major Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.49 or 0.07868876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,244.10 or 0.99814460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

