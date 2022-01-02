MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. MasTec comprises approximately 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,844,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

