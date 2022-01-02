Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Sells $1,046,797.16 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $79.67 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Maximus by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 51.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

