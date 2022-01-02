Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Sells $1,046,797.16 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $79.67 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Maximus by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 51.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Maximus
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
