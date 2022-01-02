MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

MXL opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -502.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,200,068 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.