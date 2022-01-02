McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $314.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by Tigress Financial from $271.00 to $314.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.45.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $268.07 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $269.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,994,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.