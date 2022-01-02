McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $314.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $271.00 to $314.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.45.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.67. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $269.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

