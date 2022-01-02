Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $23.74.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

