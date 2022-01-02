Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,687,680.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $3,687,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $217.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.28. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 37.6% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.