Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MLSPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

MLSPF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,987. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

