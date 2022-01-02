Meme Market Capitalization Tops $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00291472 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012680 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003676 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018429 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.