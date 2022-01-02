Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.38 and a 200-day moving average of $345.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

