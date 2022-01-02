MetaMorph Price Up 183.8% Over Last 7 Days (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 200.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 183.8% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $515,842.36 and $8.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005313 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

