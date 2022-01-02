Metronome Price Hits $4.83 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00010268 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $60.58 million and $51,736.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.53 or 0.08041263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00075831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.92 or 0.99983072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,706,993 coins and its circulating supply is 12,534,799 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

