Metronome Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Metronome has a market cap of $60.29 million and approximately $47,873.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00010116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.58 or 0.07857294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.05 or 0.99971521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,704,114 coins and its circulating supply is 12,531,920 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

