MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $813,264. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.