MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $77.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.88 or 0.08057042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00321373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.70 or 0.00950145 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.62 or 0.00515879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00262801 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars.

