Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,098 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 732,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

