Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $47.16 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

