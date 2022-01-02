Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.40 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $359.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.91. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

