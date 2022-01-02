Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $6.71 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 106,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $69.79 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

