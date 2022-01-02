Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,400 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

