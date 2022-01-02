Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

