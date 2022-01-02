Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,891,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,412 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Foresight Autonomous were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 652,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

FRSX stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

