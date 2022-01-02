Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

TAP stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

