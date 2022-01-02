Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Down to $21.59

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $21.08. Momentive Global shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

