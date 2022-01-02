MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram has been expanding its digital business rapidly via constant partnerships and significant investments. Its digital platform MoneyGram Online (MGO) is expected to continue reporting double-digit growth rates, given consumers' inclination toward digital means. It is focusing on diversifying its revenue mix geographically to pursue healthier margins. It has secured multiple partnerships in the international market to support growth in cross-border money transfer business. Its latest deals with bKash in Bangladesh, urpay in Saudi Arabia and others strengthen its footprint in the remittance market. Focus on expense management will keep aiding the company’s margins. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, high leverage and soft investment income continues to bother. Weak cash flows reflects weakness in operations.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

MGI opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $723.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.45.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan acquired 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

