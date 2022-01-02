Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.08.

OTCMKTS MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

