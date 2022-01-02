Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.93).

MONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.70) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 275 ($3.70) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 311 ($4.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

