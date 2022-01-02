Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,973,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,470 shares of company stock worth $15,583,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

