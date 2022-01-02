Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,975 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $76,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CODI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

