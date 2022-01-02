Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,715 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,000. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.28 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

