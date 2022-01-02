Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

