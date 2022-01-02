Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $3.91 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 583,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

SGOL opened at $17.56 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

