Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $6.17 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $564.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.12.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

