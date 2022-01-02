Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,218,000. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

