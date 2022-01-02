Morpheus.Network (MNW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.81 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $94.81 million and $377,651.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

