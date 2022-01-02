MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Battle North Gold and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 60.11 -$21.83 million $0.67 67.79

Battle North Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Battle North Gold and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 1 0 2 0 2.33 MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78

Battle North Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 34.70%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Battle North Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

