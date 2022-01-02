Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,880 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

COOP opened at $41.61 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

